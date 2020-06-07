Tamil Nadu

Two persons robbed in separate incidents near Madurai

Gang attacks construction worker, take away ₹34,500, mobile phone and two wheeler from him

Four unidentified persons inflicted cut injury on a construction worker, A. Nesabalan, 38, before robbing him of ₹34,500 at Basingapuram near here on Saturday night.

The police said that Nesabalan, who was riding a two-wheeler, stopped near the Tasmac shop on Alanganallur highway at 8.30 p.m.

Suddenly, four armed persons surrounded him and one of them attacked him with a machete. Even as he was bleeding, they robbed the cash, mobile phone and his two-wheeler and fled the scene.

Nesabalan has been admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital.

Alanganallur police are investigating the case.

In a similar incident, a youth was robbed of ₹6,000 and a wrist watch by a gang at Vadipatti on Saturday night.

The police said B. Muthumani, 27, from Nilakottai Taluk was sitting near the Viralipatti bridge and talking over mobile phone when a gang that came in two-wheelers assaulted him and snatched the valuables.

The incident took place around 11 p.m.

The Vadipatti police are investigating.

