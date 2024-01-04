Two persons killed in a road accident in Tirupattur

January 04, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Two persons were killed on the spot after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit them on Tirupattur - Alangayam Main Road near Tirupattur town on Thursday.

Police said that the victims were identified as M. Praveenkumar, 27 and his friend A. Arulkumar, 24. Both of them reside in Tirupattur town. It was around 8.30 a.m when the duo were returning on their bike after attending a meditation class in the area when a bus that was coming in the opposite direction, towards Alangayam, hit them. In the impact, the duo were thrown from the bike which was ridden by Praveenkumar. Arulkumar was the pillion rider.

Immediately other motorists and passerby rushed to the spot. They informed the local police. The bus had around 30 commuters but they were not injured in the accident. Bodies were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur. The bus driver K. Ravi, 54, was arrested. A case has been registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.