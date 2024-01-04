GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons killed in a road accident in Tirupattur

January 04, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Praveen(left) and Arul (right) were driving back after attending meditation class when TNTC bus hit them  on Tirupattur - Alangayam Main Road near Tirupattur town

Praveen(left) and Arul (right) were driving back after attending meditation class when TNTC bus hit them  on Tirupattur - Alangayam Main Road near Tirupattur town | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed on the spot after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus hit them on Tirupattur - Alangayam Main Road near Tirupattur town on Thursday.

Police said that the victims were identified as M. Praveenkumar, 27 and his friend A. Arulkumar, 24. Both of them reside in Tirupattur town. It was around 8.30 a.m when the duo were returning on their bike after attending a meditation class in the area when a bus that was coming in the opposite direction, towards Alangayam, hit them. In the impact, the duo were thrown from the bike which was ridden by Praveenkumar. Arulkumar was the pillion rider.

Immediately other motorists and passerby rushed to the spot. They informed the local police. The bus had around 30 commuters but they were not injured in the accident. Bodies were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur. The bus driver K. Ravi, 54, was arrested. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.