Two persons killed as lorry rams car at Chengam near Tiruvannamalai

Special Correspondent April 15, 2022 18:38 IST

The driver of the truck is on the run; police have registered a case

The scene of Friday’s accident that occurred on Chengam Main Road. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons, including a woman, were killed after their car collided head-on with a lorry on Chengam Main Road in Tiruvannamalai on Friday. One person, S. Chitra, 42, is in critical condition. The police said five persons, including three women, of two families from Yemanthurr village in Kallakurichi district were travelling in a car to their relative’s wedding in Singarapettai village, around 55 km from Tiruvannamalai town in Chengam taluk. R. Balan, 37, a resident of Sankarapuram (Konar), was driving the vehicle. In the collision, Balan and V. Vaanja, 40, died on the spot. Passers-by alerted the local police, who suspect that the driver of the lorry, who is on the run, might have dozed off behind the wheel. The injured — S. Loganathan, B. Kalpana, R. Sudha and S. Chitra — were shifted to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Tiruvannamalai. The bodies were sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai for a post-mortem. A case has been registered by the Tiruvannamalai taluk police.



