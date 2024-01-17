Two persons including minor boy gored to death at Siravayal manjuvirattu in Sivaganga

January 17, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Two spectators including a 12-year-old boy and a man, aged around 40, were gored to death by bulls near the venue of a bull taming sport held in Siravayal village near Tirupathur in Sivaganga district on Wednesday. Besides, over 100 spectators were injured. The Nachiarpuram police have registered a case.

Police said the bulls, which were outside the sporting arena, suddenly charged at spectators. One of the bulls gored to death a boy identified as Baskaran (12) alias Rahul, of K. Valayapatti. A man, whose identity was yet to be established, died after being charged and gored by another bull. As news of the tragedy spread, chaos prevailed in the village for some time. The police rushed the two victims to the hospital, but the doctors had declared them brought dead.

The jallikattu, which is popularly known in the region as “manjuvirattu”, is held in a traditional manner every year as a part of Pongal celebrations. After performing the puja at the famous Sri Perianayaki Amman and Thenatchi Amman Temples, the temple bulls were let off in the arena. About 80 bull tamers from surrounding villages and neighbouring districts and about 275 bulls had registered, the organisers said and added that hundreds of bulls were also brought, but were not registered to participate.

Close to about 80,000 people had congregated to witness the manjuvirattu, which was inaugurated by TN Minister for Cooperation KR Periakaruppan in the presence of Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram and Karaikudi MLA Mangudi, SP Aravind and among others. Sivaganga District Collector Asha Ajith administered the pledge to the bull tamers before the event commenced.

As a part of security arrangements, the police had deployed 1,000 personnel for bandobust.