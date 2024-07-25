GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two persons held for robbery in Katpadi

Published - July 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Two persons were arrested by Katpadi police in Vellore on Thursday for robbery.

Two persons were arrested by Katpadi police in Vellore on Thursday for robbery.

Two persons were arrested by Katpadi police in Vellore on Thursday for robbery.

Two persons were arrested by Katpadi police in Vellore on Thursday for robbery.

Two persons were arrested by Katpadi police in Vellore on Thursday for robbing valuables from devotees and walkers in the area.

The arrested persons were identified as A. Manikandan, 28, and K. Manikandan, 23, both residents of Katpadi. The duo has been frequently involved in robbery, especially on isolated spots along Katpadi - Vallimalai High Road; Katpadi - Gudiyattam Road and Chittoor High Road for many months.

As they were quite familiar with the topography of the area, including streets and key stretches, the duo targeted elderly walkers and devotees to the Subramaniyar temple atop Vallimalai, around 20km from Katpadi. The route is isolated from the bustling Katpadi town with tracts of paddy fields and avenue trees.

The Katpadi police received several complaints of robbery on key isolated routes around the town. Based on orders of the Superintendent of Police, Vellore, N. Manivannan, special teams were formed to nab the culprits. During surprise vehicle checks on these stretches, the police intercepted the bike-borne duo. On inquiry, the duo gave contradictory answers. The team got suspicious and interrogated them at the police station where they confessed to the crime. A case was registered against them. Later, they were lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

