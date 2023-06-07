Two persons booked for plying Aavin milk vans with same number plates in Vellore

June 07, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - VELLORE

Two persons were booked by the Sathuvachari police in Vellore on Wednesday for plying two vans with same number plates to distribute milk packets in the town and its outskirts.

Police said based on a complaint by A. Sivakumar, deputy manager (distribution), Aavin (Vellore), cases have been filed against the accused K. Sivakumar, 45 and the van driver, C. Vicky, 32, for threatening to harm the deputy manager and plying the van with fake documents.

In his complaint, deputy manager said on Tuesday, he along with a few staff, noticed two vans bearing similar registration number plates at the District Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union ‘Aavin’ premises on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44). During the inquiry, he found that one van was owned by Dineshkumar with valid documents. However, the other van owner, K. Sivakumar, left saying he would bring the original documents.

Around 11.30 p.m on Tuesday, along with Vicky, K. Sivakumar came to the Aavin premises to take the vehicle. Ignoring objections by the deputy manager, Vicky drove away with the van along with the owner Sivakumar. Further investigation is on, police said.

