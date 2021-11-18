Two persons arrested in misappropriation case

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested two women who were reported to be absconding in a case relating to misappropriation of ₹1.5 crore from a grocery store six years ago.

The police said C. Velmurugan from Madurai had been working in a grocery shop run by Pandi in Parry’s Corner. As he had been working for long, the shop owner entrusted the day-to-day affairs of the store and handling of daily income to Velmurugan.

Velmurugan opened many new accounts in 2015. Pandi recently noticed that funds were deposited in those accounts and lodged a complaint with the CCB. Police arrested Velmurugan last February and launched a hunt to nab others.

On Tuesday, the police arrested his wife Poornima, 40, and her sister Vinodha, 40, from Andipatti. They were remanded in judicial custody.