January 03, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for hurling a petrol bomb inside a bakery at the bus terminus in Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur last Saturday.

Police identified them as Mohammed Wasim (28) and B. Narmathan (26). Both are residents in the town. The third suspect is still absconding. Previous enmity between them and the bakery owner was the reason for the incident. They were produced in the local court and lodged at the sub jail in Tirupattur town.

Police said that S. Tamil Aruvi (52) has been running the bakery in the terminus for more than a decade. On Saturday, around 11.15 p.m., three persons with face masks threw a petrol bomb inside the bakery when Mr. Aruvi was about to close the shop for the day. As smoke engulfed, Mr. Aruvi alerted Vaniyambadi Town police and firefighters, who doused the smoke.

Superintendent of Police, Albert John, inspected the spot on Sunday. Special teams were set up to nab the culprits.

As the bakery and other shops do not have CCTV cameras, fingerprint experts were roped in to ascertain whether previous offenders were involved. A case was registered, police said.