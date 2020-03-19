Two persons admitted to hospital

Two members who were reported to have fever, cough and fatigue were quarantined at the special fever ward in Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) in Adukkamparai, Vellore on Monday. Blood samples collected from the patients were sent to King Institute, Chennai for lab analysis, doctors here said.

A 33-year-old male and 18-year-old girl came to the hospital with severe fever, cough and fatigue.

They were screened by specially designated doctors and were admitted in special fever ward at the hospital.

The decision on the course of treatment and quarantine period would be taken depending on the results, doctors said.

The man returned from South Korea recently and had fever, sore throat with cough for the past two days.

He came to the hospital on his own and was admitted.

Similarly, the 18-year-old girl from Vellore visited her sister in Chennai, who returned from Germany, a couple of days ago.

The girl returned from Chennai on Monday.

She too had fever and cough.

She was admitted here for treatment.

As per the directives of the Public Health Department, family members of both patients have been asked to undergo screening for virus attack and get treated, hospital sources said.