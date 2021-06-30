Tamil Nadu

Two PDS rice smugglers detained under Goondas Act in Villupuram

Shahul Hamid, 35, and Jaffar Sait, 28, of Villupuram, who were allegedly involved in repeated incidents of smuggling rice meant for distribution under the public distribution system, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Civil Supplies CID Inspector M. Kalpana said the duo were arrested during a vehicle check at the Gnanodayam check-post on June 3. About 24,000 kg of ration rice was seized from them. Based on the recommendations of the Civil Supplies CID police, District Collector D. Mohan ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.

The orders were served on them in the Cuddalore Central Prison.


