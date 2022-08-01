Two parties attempt to represent AIADMK in electoral meeting 

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chairing a meeting of representatives of political parties in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

August 01, 2022 20:53 IST

The rift between deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam and the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, came out in the open yet again, as supporters of both leaders were deputed by them to represent the AIADMK in a meeting chaired by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. While former Minister D. Jayakumar and former Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman said they represented the AIADMK, former legislator Kovai Selvaraj, a strong supporter of Mr. Panneerselvam, was seen seated next to Mr. Jayakumar and Mr. Jayaraman in the meeting hall. The situation turned dramatic when Mr. Jayakumar, on noticing a board reading ‘AIADMK’ placed in front of Mr. Selvaraj, picked it up to place it in front of himself. Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Jayakumar said he and Mr. Jayaraman represented the AIADMK in the meeting, adding he could not comment on others. Mr. Selvaraj explained that the Election Commission of India had records that showed Mr. Panneerselvam as the party’s coordinator.

Earlier, Mr. Sahoo chaired a meeting of representatives of recognised political parties. It may be noted that the Election Commission of India has introduced the collection of Aadhaar data on a “purely voluntary basis” from the existing electors for linking and authentication of electoral rolls data.

The elector can fill up Form-6B and submit the same to the Booth Level Officer concerned physically or online through NVSP, VHA, etc. The collection drive is expected to be completed by April 1, 2023. --