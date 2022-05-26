Two officials of NIFT booked for caste discrimination

May 26, 2022 00:57 IST

The Taramani police have filed an FIR against the director and a former joint director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on charges of caste-based discrimination of a senior administrative official, belonging to the SC community.

The complainant is K Ilanchezhian, a Senior Assistant Director in the administrative section of the institute functioning under Union Textiles Ministry.

Anitha Mabel Manohar, director and Narasimman, former joint director of the institute were named in the FIR and were booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The FIR read that the accused had targeted the victim from September 2020 to March 2020.