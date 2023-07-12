Two officials suspended in temple land grab case

July 12, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has suspended Ramesh, Director of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, who was holding an additional charge as District Registrar, and D. Balaji, Director of Fisheries, after they were arraigned as accused by the CB-CID in the Kamatchiamman temple land grab case.

Necessary orders invoking disciplinary action against both the officials were issued on Wednesday night. The subjects handled by the suspended officials have been re-allocated to four others, sources said.

