ADVERTISEMENT

Two officials suspended in temple land grab case

July 12, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry government has suspended Ramesh, Director of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, who was holding an additional charge as District Registrar, and D. Balaji, Director of Fisheries, after they were arraigned as accused by the CB-CID in the Kamatchiamman temple land grab case.

Necessary orders invoking disciplinary action against both the officials were issued on Wednesday night. The subjects handled by the suspended officials have been re-allocated to four others, sources said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US