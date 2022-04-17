Two of a family drown in pond

Two members of a family, including a nine-year-old girl, drowned in a pond at Nolambur near Tindivanam on Saturday. The victims were identified as Selvaraj, 65, and his granddaughter Iniya, of Ayyanavaram.

The police said Iniya, a Class IV student, stepped into the pond near her house to take a bath. She got trapped in the swamp and drowned. On hearing her cries for help, her grandfather rushed to her rescue. But he, too, drowned. The bodies were retrieved and sent for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.