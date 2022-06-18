Two new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

There were two fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,348 on Saturday. With a total of 56,170 persons having been discharged, there were 15 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

Ranipet also reported seven fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,971.

In Tiruvannamalai, five fresh cases have been reported and the total number of cases rose to 66,826. Out of these, 66,132 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 9.