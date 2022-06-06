Two new COVID-19 cases in Vellore
There were two fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,331 on Monday. With a total of 56,160 persons having been discharged, there were six active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.
No fresh cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.
