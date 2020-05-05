Two murdered over land dispute in Gingee

A dispute over a piece of land between two brothers ended in the murder of two persons in Vilamalai near Thatchampattu in Gingee on Tuesday.
Ezhumalai, 45, and his brother-in-law Murugan, 40, died in the attack. The police have detained Ezhumalai’s brother Muthukrishnan, 48, in connection with the incident.
According to police, Muthukrishnan had a simmering dispute with his brother Ezhumalai over owning a piece of land. On Tuesday, Ezhumalai was taking his harvested paddy in a tractor through a pathway connecting the two plots of lands when Muthukrishnan objected to it.
A fight broke out between them, with Murugan coming out in support of Ezhumalai. The quarrel soon took a turn for the worse and Muthukrishnan stabbed Ezhumalai and Murugan with a sharp-edged weapon killing them on the spot.
The Gingee police are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.