Tamil Nadu

Two murdered over land dispute in Gingee

A dispute over a piece of land between two brothers ended in the murder of two persons in Vilamalai near Thatchampattu in Gingee on Tuesday.

Ezhumalai, 45, and his brother-in-law Murugan, 40, died in the attack. The police have detained Ezhumalai’s brother Muthukrishnan, 48, in connection with the incident.

According to police, Muthukrishnan had a simmering dispute with his brother Ezhumalai over owning a piece of land. On Tuesday, Ezhumalai was taking his harvested paddy in a tractor through a pathway connecting the two plots of lands when Muthukrishnan objected to it.

A fight broke out between them, with Murugan coming out in support of Ezhumalai. The quarrel soon took a turn for the worse and Muthukrishnan stabbed Ezhumalai and Murugan with a sharp-edged weapon killing them on the spot.

The Gingee police are investigating.

