Tamil Nadu

Two murdered in separate incidents near Sattur

Another person killed in a drunken brawl near Melur

An armed gang barged into the house of Srinivasan, 60, in West Street in Melakollapatti, on Monday to murder his son, Sethurajan, 25. However, when Srinivasan attempted to prevent them from attacking Sethurajan, the gang hacked him and killed him, the police said.

Sethurajan also sustained grievous injuries. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai. The body of Srinivasan is kept in Government hospital in Sattur.

The police suspect that Sethurajan was in love with a local girl. However, her family members married her off to one of their relatives.

The married couple has a baby. According to the police, the husband could have suspected that the youth continued to have friendship with his wife.

The Irukkangudi police have picked up few suspects in this connection.

In another incident, a man murdered his son in a quarrel.

The deceased, P. Prumal, 50, who was under the influence of liquor, demanded that his father, Ponnupandian, transfer his properties to him. The quarrel turned for worse and father killed him.

Drunken brawl

In yet another incident of drunken brawl between two friends, one of them was murdered near Melur in Madurai rural district on Monday night.

The police said that M. Sivakumar, 45, and his friend M. Prabhu. 24, had fought over a money dispute after consuming liquor at Sukkampatti.

Following the quarrel, Prabhu had pulled out a machete from a cattle shed and hacked Sivakumar to death.

Melur police are investigating.

