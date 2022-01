CHENNAI

07 January 2022 01:20 IST

An unidentified six-member gang killed two persons using country bombs in two places in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

The police identified the victims as Karthik, 27, from K.K. Street and S. Mahesh, 22, from Mettu Street in Chengalpattu. Investigation is underway to trace the suspects.

Advertising

Advertising