June 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Two persons were hacked to death by a gang near Vanur in Villupuram district on Saturday morning. The police identified the deceased as A. Arun and A. Anbarasan, both residents of Puducherry.

The deceased were on bail in a murder case. They were attacked by a seven-member bike-borne gang at Sengamedu when the duo was proceeding to Vanur police station to sign as part of their bail conditions. Both were involved in a murder case three years ago, the police said.