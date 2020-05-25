Tamil Nadu

Two murder accused charged under Goondas Act

Two murder accused, who were arrested on charge of murdering their ex-partners, were booked under the Goondas Act by Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram.

The murder was a fallout of rivalry and suspicion, among the gang members and the police arrested two more members of the gang. The police gave the names of the arrested as Surya, 24, and his brother Sathish, 22, from Tiruvottiyur in Chennai on April 22.

The police exhumed three bodies of robbers, who were killed and buried in Ponnai river in Kembarajapuram under Katpadi block. They were reportedly murdered by their partners after a fallout in their friendship in June last year. These two accused Sathish and Surya were among the gang members, who perpetrated the cruel murder.

