Two more U.K. returnees test positive for COVID-19

MADURAI

30 December 2020 00:04 IST

Test results of nine others are still awaited, says official

Two more persons, who had travelled from the United Kingdom to Madurai, had tested positive for COVID-19, said Deputy Director of Health Services K.V. Arjun Kumar.

Following the rapid spread of a new variant of the novel coronavirus in the U.K., Health Department officials across the State are strictly monitoring and testing all those who have travelled from the U.K.

Dr. Arjun Kumar said that the State government had given a second list consisting of 38 names of persons who had travelled from the U.K. to Madurai. Samples were lifted from 32 of those persons. “The samples will be lifted from five others tomorrow. The remaining one is not yet traceable by the officials,” he said.

The results of two of the 32 persons who were tested had returned positive for COVID-19 and 21 persons had tested negative. The test results of nine persons were still awaited, he said.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man, who had travelled from the U.K. in the last week of November, had tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under treatment at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur.

His sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genomic analysis. He was among the initial batch of 83 persons who had travelled from the U.K. and were monitored by the Health Department officials.