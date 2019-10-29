Two more T.N. doctors join indefinite fast; strike enters 5th day

Two more doctors joined the ongoing indefinite fast on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday. The indefinite strike by doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association entered its fifth day.

There is a large gathering of doctors near Tower 1 of RGGGH as part of the strike. Out-patient services were slow as junior doctors boycotted work, barring emergency services.

On October 25, five doctors launched the fast seeking the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s intervention to fulfil their demands that included increase in salary and promotions. On Sunday and Monday, two doctors, including a woman, were hospitalised after their health deteriorated.

Following this, two doctors from the Government Theni Medical College and the Tenkasi Government Hospital joined the indefinite fast.

Meanwhile, the Interns and Post Graduates Association of Tamil Nadu have also extended their support to the strike.