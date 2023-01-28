ADVERTISEMENT

Two more Olive Ridley turtles wash ashore dead; mortality higher than last year

January 28, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The latest deaths come days after local people raised an alarm over at least five turtles washing ashore dead around the same region on East Coast Road

Geetha Srimathi

The carcass of an Olive Ridley turtle on the beach at Akkarai on East Coast Road in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At least two Olive Ridley sea turtles were found dead on the beaches along the East Coast Road (ECR) in the last two days.

Locals spotted a carcass at Akkarai on Friday with bloodstains near the neck region and left hind flipper. The latest deaths come days after locals raised alarm over at least five turtles washing ashore dead around the same region.

Baby dolphin

A young bottlenose dolphin was found dead near Panaiyur fishing village, south of VGP Golden Beach. “Based on the number of teeth and its morphological appearance, we think it is a baby dolphin,” said Supraja Dharini of TREE foundation. “Maybe the little one was following its family and got caught in a net. The tail part has been injured,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Desappan, member of the TREE Sea Turtle Protection Force, found the dolphin while he was returning from sea turtle patrol on Friday morning. The Forest Department officials were informed of the dolphin’s death.

“A postmortem has been done,” said E. Prashanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai.

“Forty four turtles have died this nesting season between Besant Nagar and Marina beach,” said Mr. Prashanth. The number is higher than last year, he added. Calling for more awareness among fishermen, Mr. Prashanth said: “We will come up with new initiatives as part of the newly-formed Turtle Conservation Centre.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US