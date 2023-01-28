Two more Olive Ridley turtles wash ashore dead; mortality higher than last year

January 28, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

At least two Olive Ridley sea turtles were found dead on the beaches along the East Coast Road (ECR) in the last two days.

Locals spotted a carcass at Akkarai on Friday with bloodstains near the neck region and left hind flipper. The latest deaths come days after locals raised alarm over at least five turtles washing ashore dead around the same region.

Baby dolphin

A young bottlenose dolphin was found dead near Panaiyur fishing village, south of VGP Golden Beach. “Based on the number of teeth and its morphological appearance, we think it is a baby dolphin,” said Supraja Dharini of TREE foundation. “Maybe the little one was following its family and got caught in a net. The tail part has been injured,” she said.

Desappan, member of the TREE Sea Turtle Protection Force, found the dolphin while he was returning from sea turtle patrol on Friday morning. The Forest Department officials were informed of the dolphin’s death.

“A postmortem has been done,” said E. Prashanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai.

“Forty four turtles have died this nesting season between Besant Nagar and Marina beach,” said Mr. Prashanth. The number is higher than last year, he added. Calling for more awareness among fishermen, Mr. Prashanth said: “We will come up with new initiatives as part of the newly-formed Turtle Conservation Centre.”