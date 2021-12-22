Two more lawyers suspended

CHENNAI

22 December 2021 00:55 IST

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has suspended two more advocates from practice. A notification issued by BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj and secretary C. Raja Kumar stated that advocate A.P. Balasubramani of K. Pudur in Madurai had been arrested in a POCSO Act case booked by the all-women police in Tallakulam.

Another resolution was passed against M. Nagaraj of Tiruppallaivanam in Tiruvallur as he had been accused of trespassing into a woman’s house and occupying it. The woman’s father had lodged a complaint with the Bar Council accusing the advocate and his accomplices of demanding ₹20 lakh to vacate the house.

