Tamil Nadu

Two more lawyers suspended

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has suspended two more advocates from practice. A notification issued by BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj and secretary C. Raja Kumar stated that advocate A.P. Balasubramani of K. Pudur in Madurai had been arrested in a POCSO Act case booked by the all-women police in Tallakulam.

Another resolution was passed against M. Nagaraj of Tiruppallaivanam in Tiruvallur as he had been accused of trespassing into a woman’s house and occupying it. The woman’s father had lodged a complaint with the Bar Council accusing the advocate and his accomplices of demanding ₹20 lakh to vacate the house.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 12:56:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/two-more-lawyers-suspended/article38008202.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY