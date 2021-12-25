Two more districts to distribute fortified rice through PDS

Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram will come under scheme

Two more districts — Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram — are to have the supply of fortified rice through the public distribution system (PDS) as part of the Centrally-sponsored scheme.

At present, the scheme of distribution of fortified rice with three nutrients (iron, folate and vitamin B12) is under implementation in Tiruchi on a pilot basis.

This has been on since October 2020. The scheme is intended to address anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of School Education and Literacy are involved in the country-wide implementation of the scheme while the local implementation is taken care of by the State Governments.

Implementation method

The distribution of fortified rice is covered under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) Scheme.

On an average, 6,500 tonnes of fortified rice is distributed in Tiruchi, with beneficiaries getting about 85% of the allocated rice. Officials, looking after the PDS in the State, say an impact assessment study has also been planned.

On the experiences, one of the officials points out that initially, sections of people were reluctant about fortified rice. However, the rice has since found more takers.

A few weeks ago, answering a question, Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, informed the Lok Sabha that a target of 1 lakh tonnes had been fixed for Tamil Nadu for delivery during the Kharif Marketing Season (2021-22), which commenced on October 1.