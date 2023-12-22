Two more detained under Goondas Act for murder of hotelier in Neyveli

December 22, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Two more persons, accused in the murder of Kannan, 54, a hotelier of Neyveli, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Police said the victim Kannan was returning home on November 26, 2023, when a gang waylaid and brutally hacked him to death.

The Neyveli Thermal Police arrested 11 persons for the murder. Of these, six were detained under the Goondas Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had murdered Kannan after he refused to give them biryani, free, at his hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said two of the accused persons, identified as Sakthivel and Salman Khan, had several cases registered against them at various police stations in Cuddalore district.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on them at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.