Two more detained under Goondas Act for murder of hotelier in Neyveli

December 22, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Police said the 54-year-old was murdered for refusing to give a gang free biryani; 11 persons have been arrested for the crime

The Hindu Bureau

Two more persons, accused in the murder of Kannan, 54, a hotelier of Neyveli, have been detained under the Goondas Act.

Police said the victim Kannan was returning home on November 26, 2023, when a gang waylaid and brutally hacked him to death.

The Neyveli Thermal Police arrested 11 persons for the murder. Of these, six were detained under the Goondas Act. Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had murdered Kannan after he refused to give them biryani, free, at his hotel.

Police said two of the accused persons, identified as Sakthivel and Salman Khan, had several cases registered against them at various police stations in Cuddalore district.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram, Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj ordered their detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on them at the Cuddalore Central Prison.

