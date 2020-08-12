Two more deaths, 276 new cases in U.T.

The COVID-19 death toll went up to 91 with two more patients succumbing to the infection, while 276 new admissions took the active cases to 2,277 and the overall count to 5,900 on Tuesday.
While a 69-year-old patient died at PIMS, a 44-year-old patient passed away at IGMCRI.
Of the new cases, 241 are in Puducherry, 30 in Karaikal and five in the Yanam region, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said.
The infection rate is 28.5% with 276 testing positive out of 967 samples, and the fatality rate is 1.6%.
The institutional cases are 1,053 in Puducherry — 371 patients at IGMCRI, 317 at JIPMER and 365 in COVID care centres — 161 cases in Karaikal GH, 114 in Yanam GH and three in Mahe.
Another 946 are in home isolation, including 874 in Puducherry and 72 in Yanam. As many as 3,532 patients have recovered and been discharged, including 172 on Tuesday. Till now, 43,748 samples have been tested, of which 41,941 are negative, and the test results of 386 are awaited.
