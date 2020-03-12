Two more booked under Goondas Act

With the arrest of two more persons under Goondas Act, the total number of persons booked under it for various offences in Tiruvannamalai district has risen to 22 from the start of this year.

R. Manikandan, 22, of Vadugasathu in Arni taluk, was arrested by the Kalambur police for sand mining and due to being a repeat offender, he was ordered to be booked under the Goondas Act by the District Collector K.S. Kandasamy. Likewise, Menaka Sekar, 35, of Keezhur village in Polur taluk, arrested repeatedly for illicit liquor trading was also booked under the act and imprisoned for a year, police said.

Previously, based on recommendations of Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi, Mr. Kandasamy issued orders to book two persons under the Goondas Act on Wednesday.