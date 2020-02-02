Two more arrested in TNPSC scam

The CB-CID on Saturday arrested two persons in connection with malpractice in the 2017 Group II(A) examination, conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Preliminary investigation found that 42 candidates, who appeared for the exam at the Rameswaram centre in 2017, scored high marks by malpractice. The CB-CID booked a fresh case on Friday, following a complaint from the TNPSC.

The police arrested K. Velmurugan, 30, of Annamalai Nagar, who was working as an assistant at the District Registrar’s office in Karaikudi. K. Jayarani, 30, of Srivilliputhur, was working as an assistant at the Tirunelveli District Registrar’s office. Both collaborated with Sithandi, a police constable and the main suspect. The police suspect that the gang was involved in the 2019 Group IV exam scam, where fading ink was used to mark answers before they were re-marked.

So far, 16 persons have been arrested in connection with the Group-IV exam fraud, said the CB-CID.