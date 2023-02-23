HamberMenu
Two months after constitution, MGR Medical University Vice Chancellor search panel awaits T.N. Governor’s directive

The term of the last Vice Chancellor of the university ended on December 31, 2022.

February 23, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the State govt. wanted to ensure that there is no further delay in the appointment of Vice Chancellor to Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. File Photo

A three-member search committee, which was constituted on January 5 for recommending a panel of three persons for the post of Vice Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, is still waiting for a formal meeting with the Governor.

The Health department had nominated former Health Secretary V.K. Subburaj, formerly secretary to Government of India, as government nominee and convenor of the search committee. Two doctors - Vasanthi Vidhyasagaran and K. Selvakumar - were the senate nominee and governing council nominee respectively. This committee would recommend a panel of three persons to the Chancellor for filling up the post of VC.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that the term of the last Vice Chancellor of the university ended on December 31, 2022.

“It is going to be nearly two months since the committee was constituted. It is the Governor who should give directions for the committee. He should grant permission for a meeting of the committee, and a nodal officer from the office of the Governor will be appointed. Once this is completed, the search committee will begin its works. It will recommend a panel of three persons to the Governor, who in turn, will post one person as the VC. We think these works would be expedited,” the Minister told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that the committee was waiting for nearly two months for the Governor’s call and hoped he would permit the meeting soon. “We have been asking continuously. The Health Secretary is in constant contact with the Secretary to the Governor. We were told that he has several works and will permit a meeting soon,” he added.

The Minister said that already, the Governor had granted an extension of term by one year for the former VC. “We want to ensure that there should be no delay again,” he said.

Official sources in the Health department said that the search committee has to formally call on the Governor after which a nodal officer would be appointed. “The government’s role is to put up a search committee,” an official source said. On re-notifying the qualification for the VC, officials said the qualification, on the similar lines of University Grants Commission guidelines, was notified in the Gazette.

On the Anti-NEET Bill, the Minister said the AYUSH Ministry had sought certain clarifications for which the team of legal experts has prepared a response. “The response will be sent in two to three days after getting the Chief Minister’s approval,” he said.  

