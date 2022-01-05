Two MLAs test positive

The MLAs for Perambalur and Aranthangi have tested positive for COVID 19.

Perambalur MLA M. Prabakaran underwent an RT-PCR test at the Perambalur Government Hospital on Monday, ahead of the start of the Assembly session. His sample tested positive. He later took a reconfirmation test at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. As he tested positive again, he was admitted to the hospital. His assistant T. Manikandan and driver G. Arockiasamy were also found to have contracted the infection and were hospitalised.

Aranthangi MLA S.T. Ramachandran got himself tested in Chennai. He said he was under home quarantine based on doctors’ advice.