Two Ministers from Madurai

MADURAI

06 May 2021 21:55 IST

Two DMK MLAs from Madurai have been chosen to be Ministers of the new government that will take charge on Friday. Madurai Central Assembly constituency MLA P. T.R.P. Thiagarajan has been chosen as Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management and Madurai East MLA P. Moorthy has been chosen as Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration.

Mr. Thiagarajan has been elected from Madurai Central constituency for the second consecutive time. He defeated AIADMK alliance candidate N. Jothi Muthuramalingam by 33,915 votes.

Mr. Thiagarajan did his MBA in financial management at MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, the U.S.A. He has worked in senior managerial positions in Standard Chartered Bank and Lehman Brothers Holding Inc. He quit his corporate job and won the 2016 Assembly elections from Madurai Central constituency.

Mr. Moorthy defeated AIADMK candidate R. Gopalakrishnan by a margin of 49,604 votes. He secured 51.59% of votes to continue his second term representing the constituency.