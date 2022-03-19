Two Millets Special Zones to be formed in T.N., says Agriculture Minister

Special Correspondent March 19, 2022 17:46 IST

Millet festivals will be organised at State and district levels to create awareness on the importance of millet nutrition

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Saturday said two Millets Special Zones would be formed in the State to enhance millet production. Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Vellore districts will be under one zone. Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Theni, Tiruchi, Karur, Dindigul, Ariyalur and Perambalur will be under the second zone, Mr. Panneerselvam said in his Budget speech. Millet festivals will be organised at State and district levels to create awareness on the importance of millet nutrition among farmers, entrepreneurs, farmer producer organisations, women self-help groups (SHGs), voluntary organisations and consumers, he said. Farmers will be encouraged with assistance for activities, starting from cultivation to marketing the produce with value addition. This scheme will be implemented at an allocation of ₹92 crore from Union and State government fund, Mr. Panneerselvam said. To promote production and consumption of millets among SHGs, the State government will take steps to support 500 marginal farmers at a cost of ₹1 crore under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, he added.



