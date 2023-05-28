Two men killed by speeding car on Chengalpattu bypass road

May 28, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - CHENGALPATTU

Two men who were travelling in a two-wheeler were killed after being hit from behind by a speeding car on the Chengalpattu bypass on Saturday (May 27) night.

The Chengalpattu Taluk police have filed a case and are on the lookout for the car driver who escaped after reportedly causing the accident.

A senior police official of the Chengalpattu district said Ramesh (45) and Thambiran (61), who were residing in Mosque Street in Mamandur, were proceeding in a two-wheeler towards Chengalpattu on the Bypass Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were hit from behind by a speeding car which was proceeding from Thindivanam towards Chennai near Pazhaveli. During impact, Ramesh and Thambiran were thrown off the vehicle. While Ramesh sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, Thambiran was rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. However, Thambiran also died within a few hours.

The Chengalpattu Taluk Police have kept both the bodies in the Chengalpattu Government hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT