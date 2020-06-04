Tamil Nadu

Two men involved in chain snatching incidents nabbed during vehicle check in Cuddalore

Police recovered 37 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them

A joint team of the Cuddalore New Town police and Delta Police on Thursday arrested two persons involved in various chain-snatching cases in the district and recovered 37 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them.

Following directions from the Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav, a special team was formed to nab those involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents reported in the district.

Police sources said a team was conducting vehicle checks at Semmandalam near here when they intercepted two persons riding a two-wheeler. When questioned the duo, identified as C. Sivaraman, 39 of Neyveli and his accomplice R. Selvamani of Kaduvetti in Ariyalur district, gave evasive replies and following sustained interrogation they reportedly confessed to the chain snatching incidents.

Police said Sivaraman was involved in several chain-snatching incidents in Cuddalore district. He had been detained under the Goondas Act, but had come out recently.

The police said the two were also involved in a few cases in Kancheepuram district. As many as 37 sovereigns were recovered from them. They were remanded to custody.

