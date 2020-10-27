Two men break into silver jewellery showroom

VELLORE

27 October 2020 16:30 IST

They fled with one kilogram of silver articles

Two men broke into a silver jewellery shop in Sathuvacheru and allegedly fled with one kilogram of silver articles during the early hours on Tuesday.

According to police, the showroom staff left after locking the shop on Monday night. However on Tuesday morning, they found the shutter broken and silver articles were missing. The CCTV footage revealed that one man wearing a mask and his accomplice broke in around 3 a.m

After stealing the silver, they sped away on a two-wheeler. As the two were wearing gloves, forensic experts could not get any fingerprints. Further investigation is on.