Two medicos, their fathers seek bail

Two medical students, Rahul and Praveen, and their parents Davis and A.K.S. Saravanan, who have been figuring in the NEET impersonation case have filed bail applications before a fast track court, as the Judicial Magistrate was on leave on Friday.

In connection with the case, seven persons have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The case unravelled after medico Udit Surya’s credentials came under the scanner, when the Theni Government Medical College dean lodged a complaint. Based on his confession, his father Venkatesan, a doctor, and a few of his friends and their parents, were arrested.

The DGP subsequently transferred the case to the CB-CID.

A couple of days ago, Udit Surya’s father Venkatesan, who is now lodged in the Madurai Central Prison, applied for a bail at the Theni JM court. Sources said the bail application may be taken up for hearing after the Dussera Dasara vacation.

Meanwhile, Udit Surya’s anticipatory bail application filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was treated as a bail application, and the court wanted to know from the CB-CID if the continued detention of the student was required. The hearing was adjourned to October 14.

On the hunt

CB-CID sleuths are on the hunt for suspected agents based in Bengaluru and Kerala, who had allegedly facilitated impersonators for the students, after taking large sums of money from them.

Sources in the CB-CID said circulars had been sent to the National Testing Agency in Gurgaon, seeking particulars of students who appeared for NEET in centres outside Tamil Nadu.

It is also suspected that several coaching centres had a role to play, directly or indirectly, in the scam, as many students from the State had taken coaching classes for NEET at centres in Kerala.

A senior officer also said they were in the process of bringing Mohammed Irfan, a student of Dharmapuri Medical College, to Theni for investigation. He had surrendered in a Salem court, after his father Mohammed Shafi was remanded.