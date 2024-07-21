Two masons held for poaching in Narasingapuram reserve forest

Two masons were arrested for poaching wild animals in the Narasingapuram reserve forest (RF) near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur on Saturday.

Officials of the Forest Department said a country-made gun, explosives, nets, torchlights, and batteries were seized from the duo, identified as K. Sait, 36, and V. Kumaresan, 32, who are residents of Poongulam and Neelikollai villages respectively.

During routine patrol, a six-member team led by forester G. Subramanian intercepted the duo, in the reserve forest at midnight. Even though they attempted to flee, the officials rounded up the suspects. “They have been poaching in the area regularly as they had come prepared with all the equipment needed to hunt. Their village is located around 2-3 km from the fringes of the reserve forest,” K. Sekar, Forest Range Officer, Alangayam forest range, told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that Sait and Kumaresan procured the country-made gun from Kerala. They were regularly hunting in the reserve forest area. They were poaching wild animals to sell the meat and, thereby, supplement their income from masonry work, officials said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Later in the day, the duo were produced before a local court in Vaniyambadi, before they were lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

