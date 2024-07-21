ADVERTISEMENT

Two masons held for poaching in Narasingapuram reserve forest

Published - July 21, 2024 12:21 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two masons were arrested for poaching wild animals in the Narasingapuram reserve forest (RF) near Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Forest Department said a country-made gun, explosives, nets, torchlights, and batteries were seized from the duo, identified as K. Sait, 36, and V. Kumaresan, 32, who are residents of Poongulam and Neelikollai villages respectively.

During routine patrol, a six-member team led by forester G. Subramanian intercepted the duo, in the reserve forest at midnight. Even though they attempted to flee, the officials rounded up the suspects. “They have been poaching in the area regularly as they had come prepared with all the equipment needed to hunt. Their village is located around 2-3 km from the fringes of the reserve forest,” K. Sekar, Forest Range Officer, Alangayam forest range, told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that Sait and Kumaresan procured the country-made gun from Kerala. They were regularly hunting in the reserve forest area. They were poaching wild animals to sell the meat and, thereby, supplement their income from masonry work, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.   Later in the day, the duo were produced before a local court in Vaniyambadi, before they were lodged at the sub-jail in Tirupattur town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US