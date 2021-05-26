Two auto majors suspend production

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 00:00 IST

Royal Enfield and Renault-Nissan have announced holidays

After Hyundai Motor India Ltd., a few more automobile manufacturers have temporarily suspended operations in view of the COVID-19 situation in the State.

On Tuesday, Royal Enfield announced holidays between May 27 and 29. The firm said that it would resume operations on May 31 from 7.15 a.m.

Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. announced that it was suspending operations from May 26 to 30. The management would closely monitor the situation and announce resumption of operations.

