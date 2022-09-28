Two Korean naval ships arrive in Chennai on a four-day visit; to hold joint exercise with Indian Navy

Korean Navy crew, including trainees, numbering 460 on board these ships will take part in various activities in Chennai over the next four days, including a ‘We Love Marina’ campaign on September 29

Two Korean naval ships ROKS Hansando and ROKS Daecheong arrived in Chennai on a friendly visit. They will be anchored in Chennai till October 1. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Two Korean Naval ships ROKS Hansando and ROKS Daecheong arrived in Chennai port on Wednesday on a four-day visit as part of a 110-day voyage from September 2 that will see them cover nine countries and 10 ports around the Indo-Pacific region.

This was also the third visit of the ROKN Cruise Training Task Group to Chennai following after 2014 and 2015 and the 16 th such Cruise Training Task Group from the Republic of Korea Navy since 1975.

Young-seup Kwon, Consul-General of Korea in Chennai, said Korea and India were strategic partners and pointed out that there were a large number of Korean companies in Chennai. He said India was a core nation of the Indian Ocean region.

ROKS Hansando, commissioned in 2020, is Korea’s first training ship with full capacity of 300 personnel, while ROKS Daecheong, commissioned in 1997, is a multi-purpose fast combat support ship capable of supplying ammunition, fuel, and fresh water, and provide other logistic support to combat ships in naval operations.

The Korean Navy crew, including trainees, numbering 460 on board these ships will take part in various activities in Chennai over the next four days. They will participate in “We Love Marina” campaign when the crew and the Korean community in Chennai along with local participants will clean the Marina Beach on September 29. There will be a few joint exercises with the Indian Navy during the four-day stay.

The Korean Navy Brass Band will showcase a Korean cultural performance at the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science. An on-board reception will be hosted by the Korean Navy for Indian dignitaries and the Korean community.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Mano Thangaraj is scheduled to attend the event as guest of honour, a press release said.