Two killed, six injured as car rams stationary lorry near Tindivanam
Accident happened at Aruvapakkam in the early hours of Monday
Two persons were killed and six others injured when the car in which they were traveling in rammed a stationary tipper lorry at Aruvapakkam near Tindivanam in the early hours of Monday. The victims were identified as S. Murugan, 38, and S. Shanthi, 60, of Murungampakkam in Puducherry.
Six others identified as M. Hemavathy, 36, M. Krishika, 3, M. Krishitha, 5, S. Mangalavathy, 40, S. Poorvika, 11, and E. Jegadeeshwari, 58, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Tindivanam General Hospital and referred to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.
The police said the accident took place around 4.30 a.m. when the victims were returning to Puducherry from Tindivanam. When they reached Aruvapakkam, Murugan, who was behind the wheel, is believed to have lost control and rammed the tipper lorry. The impact of the crash was such that Murugan died on the spot, while Shanthi died en route to the Tindivanam GH.
The Kiliyanur police are investigating.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.