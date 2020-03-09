Two killed, one injured in accident

Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries after a vehicle hit the autorickshaw in which they were travelling at Melsevalampadi near here on Saturday night.
The names of the victims were given as Abdul Karim, 32, the autorickshaw driver of Chetpet, and Murugan, 45, of Mettuvailamur village.
Police said Murugan and Shanmugam were travelling in the autorickshaw from Chetpet to Avalurpettai when a speeding vehicle hit them and sped away. While Abdul Karim and Murugan died on the spot, Shanmugam sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Gingee General Hospital. The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem. The Avalurpettai police are investigating.
