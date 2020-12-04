Two killed in wall collapse in separate incidents

Two persons including an eight-year-old girl died in separate incidents of wall collapse in Cuddalore district even as incessant rains lashed several parts of the district on Friday.

According to police, the victim, M. Sanjana alias Anusuya, was sleeping with her parents in their tiled house in Natham when a portion of a wall, apparently weakened due to rains fell on her, killing her on the spot.

In another incident, R. Dhanamayil, 60 of Periyakaatupalayam near Panruti died when her house collapsed following heavy rains.

Cuddalore district recorded an average of 180 mm of rainfall with Chidambaram town receiving a maximum of 34 mm during the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

Kothavacherry recorded 33.5 mm followed by Annamalai Nagar and Lalpet with 32.9 and 29.5 mm respectively.

Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted at Karaikadu on the Cuddalore-Chidambaram Road and Maruvai on the Vadalur-Sethiyathoppu stretch due to flooding.

Several parts of Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts also witnessed heavy rainfall, inundating low-lying areas. Tindivanam recorded the maximum of 143.20 mm followed by Valavanur and Villupuram with 109 and 92 mm respectively.