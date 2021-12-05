Tamil NaduSIVAKASI 05 December 2021 21:49 IST
Two killed in road accident
Two persons were killed after a TNSTC bus hit the motorbike they were riding on Sivakasi-Sitharajapuram Road on Sunday night.
The police identified the deceased as K. Kumar, 29, and his friend V. Ponnupandi, 23, of Peranaickkanpatti.
The police said when they were crossing a petrol bunk on Sasi Nagar, the bus proceeding to Ezhayirampannai hit the bike. Both were killed on the spot.
Sivakasi Town police are investigating.
