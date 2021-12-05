Two killed in road accident

SIVAKASI

05 December 2021 21:49 IST

Two persons were killed after a TNSTC bus hit the motorbike they were riding on Sivakasi-Sitharajapuram Road on Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as K. Kumar, 29, and his friend V. Ponnupandi, 23, of Peranaickkanpatti.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said when they were crossing a petrol bunk on Sasi Nagar, the bus proceeding to Ezhayirampannai hit the bike. Both were killed on the spot.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.