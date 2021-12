Two persons were killed after a TNSTC bus hit the motorbike they were riding on Sivakasi-Sitharajapuram Road on Sunday night.

The police identified the deceased as K. Kumar, 29, and his friend V. Ponnupandi, 23, of Peranaickkanpatti.

The police said when they were crossing a petrol bunk on Sasi Nagar, the bus proceeding to Ezhayirampannai hit the bike. Both were killed on the spot.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.