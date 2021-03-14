Tamil Nadu

Two killed in road accident near Usilampatti

Two persons were killed when a speeding van knocked down the motorbike on which they were riding near Usilampatti on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as R. Abhishek (21) and P. Rajkumar (35) of Vellimalaipatti.

The accident occurred on Usilampatti-Batlagundu Road near Chinnachempatti at around 6:30 a.m.

The police said that they were going to a flower market in Usilampatti when the van that was coming from the opposite side hit the two wheeler.

Both the victims were dragged for over 10 metres on the road and were killed on the spot.

Uthapanaickanoor police are investigating.

Mar 14, 2021

