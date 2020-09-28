Tamil Nadu

Two killed in firecracker explosion in U.T.

Two persons were killed on Monday as firecrackers kept in a house exploded at Ariankuppam here.

Police identified the deceased as Napoleon, 45, and Padmavathi, 40. Preliminary investigation suggests both were into manufacturing crackers in the region.

